Counting down: President Trump is publicly rebuffing recounts for important races in Florida and Georgia, claiming the efforts are fraudulent and that only Republican candidates have any claims to legitimate victory. Jamelle Bouie breaks down Trump’s baseless claims, how election conspiracy-mongering has been a bedrock of the Republican Party decades, and what we should expect from him in 2020.

Money (that’s what I want): Throughout the year, various American cities offered increasingly massive subsidies to Amazon in order to appease the company and gain the chance to host its additional operations. This sets a terrible precedent for other corporations to do the same thing, Henry Grabar writes. And if you’re a New Yorker who’s already disillusioned by the news, guess what? The Long Island City HQ2 will have a helipad too.

Ohio is for lovers? Henry Grabar’s back, but this time he’s got something to say about the Buckeye State—and why it might not have been a swing state, ever, but especially in the wake of last week’s midterms. He breaks down some hypotheses about why that might be the case, and what that could mean for 2020.

’Nuff said: Illustrious Marvel Comics figurehead Stan Lee died Monday at the age of 95. Many obits have called him the “creator” of Spider-Man, the Avengers, and other Marvel Comics characters, but that obscures the work of artists and storytellers like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. Calling Lee a co-creator is more accurate and doesn’t diminish him in the least, Mark Peters writes. Plus, while Lee was recognized for his various Marvel movie cameos, he often inserted himself in his comics as well. Douglas Wolk takes a thorough dive.

For fun: What to do when your spouse is allergic to dogs.

