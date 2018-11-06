Election Night Results: The Senate

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo courtesy U.S. Senate.

Below are the 35 Senate races of the midterms. Democrats need to net only two seats to increase their total to 51 and take control of the Senate, but that will be difficult while the party is defending 26 of its seats, including several incumbents who are in serious danger.

We will be updating this list throughout the night as results are announced. We will indicate the winner in bold and note each candidate’s share of the vote at the time the race is called by a major news outlet. (Incumbents are marked with an asterisk*.) While you wait, check out all of Slate’s election night coverage.

Arizona

Martha McSally (R)

Kyrsten Sinema (D)

California

Kevin de Leon (D)

*Dianne Feinstein (D)

Connecticut

Matthew Corey (R)

*Chris Murphy (D)

Delaware

Rob Arlett (R)

*Tom Carper (D)

Florida

*Bill Nelson (D)

Rick Scott (R)

Hawaii

Ron Curtis (R)

*Mazie Hirono (D)

Indiana

Mike Braun (R)

*Joe Donnelly (D)

Maine

Eric Brakey (R)

*Angus King (I)

Maryland

Tony Campbell (R)

*Ben Cardin (D)

Massachusetts

Geoff Diehl (R)

*Elizabeth Warren (D)

Michigan

John James (R)

*Debbie Stabenow (D)

Minnesota

*Amy Klobuchar (D)

Jim Newberger (R)

Minnesota Special Election

Karin Housley (R)

*Tina Smith (D)

Mississippi

David Baria (D)

*Roger Wicker (R)

Mississippi Special Election

Tobey Bartee (D)

Mike Espy (D)

*Cindy Hyde-Smith (R)

Chris McDaniel (R)

Missouri

Josh Hawley (R)

*Claire McCaskill (D)

Montana

Matt Rosendale (R)

*Jon Tester (D)

Nebraska

*Deb Fischer (R)

Jane Raybould (D)

Nevada

*Dean Heller (R)

Jacky Rosen (D)

New Jersey

Bob Hugin (R)

*Bob Menendez (D)

New Mexico

*Martin Heinrich (D)

Mick Rich (R)

New York

Chele Farley (R)

*Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

North Dakota

Kevin Cramer (R)

*Heidi Heitkamp (D)

Ohio

*Sherrod Brown (D)

Jim Renacci (R)

Pennsylvania

Lou Barletta (R)

*Bob Casey (D)

Rhode Island

Bob Flanders (R)

*Sheldon Whitehouse (D)

Tennessee

Marsha Blackburn (R)

Phil Bredesen (D)

Texas

*Ted Cruz (R)

Beto O’Rourke (D)

Utah

Mitt Romney (R)

Jenny Wilson (D)

Vermont

*Bernie Sanders (I)

Lawrence Zupan (R)

Virginia

*Tim Kaine (D)

Corey Stewart (R)

Washington

*Maria Cantwell (D)

Susan Hutchison (R)

West Virginia

*Joe Manchin (D)

Patrick Morrisey (R)

Wisconsin

*Tammy Baldwin (D)

Leah Vukmir (R)

Wyoming

*John Barrasso (R)

Gary Trauner (D)

Note: Although Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont are independents, they caucus with the Democrats.