Election Night Results: The Senate

Below are the 35 Senate races of the midterms. Democrats need to net only two seats to increase their total to 51 and take control of the Senate, but that will be difficult while the party is defending 26 of its seats, including several incumbents who are in serious danger.
We will be updating this list throughout the night as results are announced. We will indicate the winner in bold and note each candidate’s share of the vote at the time the race is called by a major news outlet. (Incumbents are marked with an asterisk*.) While you wait, check out all of Slate’s election night coverage.
Arizona
Martha McSally (R)
Kyrsten Sinema (D)
California
Kevin de Leon (D)
*Dianne Feinstein (D)
Connecticut
Matthew Corey (R)
*Chris Murphy (D)
Delaware
Rob Arlett (R)
*Tom Carper (D)
Florida
*Bill Nelson (D)
Rick Scott (R)
Hawaii
Ron Curtis (R)
*Mazie Hirono (D)
Indiana
Mike Braun (R)
*Joe Donnelly (D)
Maine
Eric Brakey (R)
*Angus King (I)
Maryland
Tony Campbell (R)
*Ben Cardin (D)
Massachusetts
Geoff Diehl (R)
*Elizabeth Warren (D)
Michigan
John James (R)
*Debbie Stabenow (D)
Minnesota
*Amy Klobuchar (D)
Jim Newberger (R)
Minnesota Special Election
Karin Housley (R)
*Tina Smith (D)
Mississippi
David Baria (D)
*Roger Wicker (R)
Mississippi Special Election
Tobey Bartee (D)
Mike Espy (D)
*Cindy Hyde-Smith (R)
Chris McDaniel (R)
Missouri
Josh Hawley (R)
*Claire McCaskill (D)
Montana
Matt Rosendale (R)
*Jon Tester (D)
Nebraska
*Deb Fischer (R)
Jane Raybould (D)
Nevada
*Dean Heller (R)
Jacky Rosen (D)
New Jersey
Bob Hugin (R)
*Bob Menendez (D)
New Mexico
*Martin Heinrich (D)
Mick Rich (R)
New York
Chele Farley (R)
*Kirsten Gillibrand (D)
North Dakota
Kevin Cramer (R)
*Heidi Heitkamp (D)
Ohio
*Sherrod Brown (D)
Jim Renacci (R)
Pennsylvania
Lou Barletta (R)
*Bob Casey (D)
Rhode Island
Bob Flanders (R)
*Sheldon Whitehouse (D)
Tennessee
Marsha Blackburn (R)
Phil Bredesen (D)
Texas
*Ted Cruz (R)
Beto O’Rourke (D)
Utah
Mitt Romney (R)
Jenny Wilson (D)
Vermont
*Bernie Sanders (I)
Lawrence Zupan (R)
Virginia
*Tim Kaine (D)
Corey Stewart (R)
Washington
*Maria Cantwell (D)
Susan Hutchison (R)
West Virginia
*Joe Manchin (D)
Patrick Morrisey (R)
Wisconsin
*Tammy Baldwin (D)
Leah Vukmir (R)
Wyoming
*John Barrasso (R)
Gary Trauner (D)
Note: Although Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont are independents, they caucus with the Democrats.
