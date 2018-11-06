Election Night Results: The House of Representatives

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Brendan SmialowskiAFP/Getty Images.

Below are 112 districts in play in the battle to control the U.S. House of Representatives: the races that lean or are likely Democrat or Republican wins, as well as true toss-ups, as rated by RealClearPolitics. If Democrats pick up a net of 23 seats or more, they will take control of the House.

We will be updating this list throughout the night as results are announced. We will indicate the winner in bold and note each candidate’s share of the vote at the time the race is called by a major news outlet. (Incumbents are marked with an asterisk*.) While you wait, check out all of Slate’s election night coverage.

ALASKA

At-Large District:

Alyse Galvin (D)

*Don Young (R)

ARIZONA

1st District:

*Thomas O’Halleran (D)

Wendy Rogers (R)



2nd District:

Ann Kirkpatrick (D)

Lea Marquez Peterson (R)



6th District

Anita Malik (D)

*David Schweikert (R)



8th District

*Debbie Lesko (R)

Hiral Tipirneni (D)



9th District

Steve Ferrara (R)

Greg Stanton (D)



ARKANSAS

2nd District

*French Hill (R)

Clarke Tucker (D)

CALIFORNIA

4th District

*Tom McClintock (R)

Jessica Morse (D)



7th District

* Ami Bera (D)

Andrew Grant (R)



10th District

*Jeff Denham (R)

Josh Harder (D)



21st District

TJ Cox (D)

*David Valadao (R)



22nd District

Andrew Janz (D)

*Devin Nunes (R)



24th District

*Salud Carbajal (D)

Justin Fareed (R)



25th District:

Katie Hill (D)

*Stephen Knight (R)



39th District

Gil Cisneros (D)

Young Kim (R)



45th District

Katie Porter (D)

*Mimi Walters (R)



48th District

*Dana Rohrabacher (R)

Harley Rouda (D)



49th District:

Diane Karkey (R)

Mike Levin (D)



50th District

Ammar Campa-Najjar (D)

*Duncan Hunter (R)

COLORADO

3rd District

Diane Mitsch Bush (D)

*Scott Tipton (R)



6th District:

*Mike Coffman (R)

Jason Crow (D)

FLORIDA

6th District

Nancy Soderberg (D)

Michael Waltz (R)



7th District

Mike Miller (R)

*Stephanie Murphy (D)



13th District

George Buck (R)

*Charlie Crist (D)



15th District:

Kristen Carlson (D)

Ross Spano (R)



16th District

*Vern Buchanan (R)

David Shapiro (D)



18th District

Lauren Baer (D)

*Brian Mast (R)



25th District

*Mario Diaz-Balart (R)

Mary Barzee Flores (D)



26th District:

*Carlos Curbelo (R)

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D)



27th District:

Maria Salazar (R)

Donna Shalala (D)

GEORGIA

6th District:

*Karen Handel (R)

Lucy McBath (D)



7th District

Carolyn Bourdeaux (D)

*Rob Woodall (R)

ILLINOIS

6th District:

Sean Casten (D)

*Peter Roskam (R)



12th District

*Mike Bost (R)

Brendan Kelly (D)



13th District

*Rodney Davis (R)

Betsy Londrigan (D)



14th District:

*Randy Hultgren (R)

Lauren Underwood (D)



INDIANA

2nd District

Mel Hall (D)

*Jackie Walorski (R)

IOWA

1st District:

*Rod Blum (R)

Abby Finkenauer (D)



2nd District

*Dave Loebsack (D)

Chris Peters (R)



3rd District:

Cindy Axne (D)

*David Young (R)



4th District

*Steve King (R)

J.D. Scholten (D)

KANSAS

2nd District:

Paul Davis (D)

Steve Watkins (R)



3rd District:

Sharice Davids (D)

*Kevin Yoder (R)

KENTUCKY

6th District:

*Andy Barr (R)

Amy McGrath (D)

MAINE

2nd District:

Jared Golden (D)

*Bruce Poliquin (R)

MICHIGAN

6th District

Matt Longjohn (D)

*Fred Upton (R)



7th District

Gretchen Driskell (D)

Tim Walberg (R)*



8th District:

*Mike Bishop (R)

Elissa Slotkin (D)



11th District:

Lena Epstein (R)

Haley Stevens (D)

MINNESOTA

1st District:

Dan Feehan (D)

Jim Hagedorn (R)



2nd District:

Angie Craig (D)

*Jason Lewis (R)



3rd District:

*Erik Paulsen (R)

Dean Phillips (D)



7th District:

Dave Hughes (R)

*Collin Peterson (D)



8th District:

Joe Radinovich (D)

Pete Stauber (R)

MISSOURI

2nd District

Cort VanOstran (D)

*Ann Wagner (R)

MONTANA

At-large district:

*Greg Gianforte (R)

Kathleen Williams (D)

NEBRASKA

2nd District

*Don Bacon (R)

Kara Eastman (D)

NEW HAMPSHIRE

1st District:

Eddie Edwards (R)

Chris Pappas (D)



2nd District

*Annie Kuster (D)

Steve Negron (R)

NEW JERSEY

2nd District:

Seth Grossman (R)

Jeff Van Drew (D)



3rd District:

Andrew Kim (D)

*Tom MacArthur (R)



5th District

Josh Gottheimer (D)*

John McCann (R)



7th District:

*Leonard Lance (R)

Tom Malinowski (D)



11th District:

Mikie Sherrill (D)

Jay Webber (R)

NEW MEXICO

1st District

Janice Arnold-Jones (R)

Deb Haaland (D)



2nd District:

Yvette Herrell (R)

Xochitl Torres Small (D)

NEW YORK

1st District

Perry Gershon (D)

*Lee Zeldin (R)



2nd District

*Peter King (R)

Liuba Grechen Shirley (D)



3rd District

Dan DeBono (R)

*Tom Suozzi (D)



11th District

*Daniel Donovan (R)

Max Rose (D)



18th District

*Sean Maloney (D)

James O’Donnell (R)



19th District:

Antonio Delgado (D)

*John Faso (R)



22nd District:

Anthony Brindisi (D)

*Claudia Tenney (R)



24th District

Dana Balter (D)

John Katko (R)*



27th District

*Chris Collins (R)

Nate McMurray (D)

NEVADA

3rd District:

Susie Lee (D)

Danny Tarkanian (R)



4th District:

Cresent Hardy (R)

Steven Horsford (D)

NORTH CAROLINA

2nd District

Linda Coleman (D)

*George Holding (R)



8th District

*Richard Hudson (R)

Frank McNeill (D)



9th District:

Mark Harris (R)

Dan McCready (D)



13th District

*Ted Budd (R)

Kathy Manning (D)

OHIO

1st District

Steve Chabot (R)*

Aftab Pureval (D)



10th District

Theresa Gasper (D)

Michael Turner (R)*



12th District

Troy Balderson (R)*

Danny O’Connor (D)



14th District

*David Joyce (R)

Betsy Rader (D)

OKLAHOMA

5th District

Kendra Horn (D)

*Steve Russell (R)

OREGON

5th District

Mark Callahan (R)

*Kurt Schrader (D)

PENNSYLVANIA

1st District:

*Brian Fitzpatrick (R)

Scott Wallace (D)



5th District:

Pearl Kim (R)

Mary Gay Scanlon (D)



6th District:

Chrissy Houlahan (D)

Greg McCauley (R)



7th District:

Marty Nothstein (R)

Susan Wild (D)



8th District

*Matt Cartwright (D)

John Chrin (R)



10th District:

*Scott Perry (R)

George Scott (D)



14th District:

*Bibiana Boerio (D)

Guy Reschenthaler (R)



16th District:

Ronald DiNicola (D)

*Mike Kelly (R)



17th District:

Conor Lamb (D)

*Keith Rothfus (R)

TEXAS

7th District:

*John Culberson (R)

Lizzie Fletcher (D)



21st District

Joseph Kopser (D)

Chip Roy (R)



22nd District

Sri Preston Kulkarni (D)

*Pete Olson (R)



23rd District

*Will Hurd (R)

Gina Ortiz Jones (D)



32nd District:

Colin Allred (D)

*Pete Sessions (R)

UTAH

4th District:

*Mia Love (R)

Ben McAdams (D)

VIRGINIA

2nd District

Elaine Luria (D)

*Scott Taylor (R)



5th District:

Leslie Cockburn (D)

Denver Riggleman (R)



7th District:

*David Brat (R)

Abigail Spanberger (D)



10th District:

*Barbara Comstock (R)

Jennifer Wexton (D)

WASHINGTON

3rd District

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R)*

Carolyn Long (D)



5th District

Lisa Brown (D)

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R)*



8th District:

Dino Rossi (R)

Kim Schrier (D)

WEST VIRGINIA

3rd District

Carol Miller (R)

Richard Ojeda (D)

WISCONSIN

1st District

Randy Bryce (D)

Bryan Steil (R)



3rd District

*Ron Kind (D)

Steve Toft (R)