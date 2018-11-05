Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by LUM3N on Unsplash and Sylvie Tittel on Unsplash.

Congratulations, you made it to Election Day! After months (maybe years?) of Twitter fights and mind-numbing debates on cable news, you’re finally heading to the polls to cast your ballot in one of the most tightly watched midterm elections in modern history.

Voting lines can get long, so we’re here to help you pass the time and stay informed. Below you’ll find a list of 10 Slate podcasts to listen to while you wait at your polling place.

Ever since Donald Trump’s election, many women across the country have been angry, to put it mildly. And they’re translating that anger into action: In addition to marching and canvassing, there’s a record number of women seeking political office this year. It’s why The Waves, our podcast on feminism, gender, politics, and culture, released a special episode for the midterms.

This episode, which was a collaboration with Glamour magazine, features Waves regulars Hanna Rosin and Christina Cauterucci talking with Celeste Katz, senior political reporter for Glamour, and Latifa Lyles—vice president of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, member of the D.C. Democratic State Committee, and former Obama administration official.

Reporters Will Oremus and April Glaser are bringing you a special episode of If Then, Slate’s podcast about technology, to discuss the midterm elections and the role of Silicon Valley and online media in the American democratic process.

Journalists Kevin Roose from the New York Times and Paris Martineau of Wired join Glaser and Oremus to discuss issues of online speech, misinformation, and election interference. Former White House Deputy Chief Technology Officer Ed Felten also joins the show to look at election security, voting systems, and the very, very outdated tech that we use to cast our ballots.

For the last 13 years, the Political Gabfest, Slate’s flagship podcast, has been bringing listeners the context and political analysis that really matters, complete with a side of Washington cocktail chatter.

For a deep dive on the midterms, the hosts—John Dickerson of CBS, Emily Bazelon of the New York Times, and David Plotz of Atlas Obscura—speak with David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama.

President Trump has wanted to make this election about the caravan, and red-state Democrats are feeling the pressure. So how will Trump’s immigration rhetoric shape close races?

Politics writer Jim Newell joined What Next, Slate’s new daily news podcast, to discuss what lies ahead for Democrats in conservative states.

The U.S. electorate has begun to organize itself by worldview. It’s something explained in the new book, Prius or Pickup?: How the Answers to Four Simple Questions Explain America’s Great Divide, by political scientists Marc Hetherington and Jonathan Weiler.

Last week on The Gist with Mike Pesca, Weiler and Hetherington explained why philosophical differences fall along party lines—and why that might be dangerous for American society in the long term.

León Krauze knows Latino voters well. In addition to being a news anchor at the Spanish-language television network Univision and a native of Mexico, he’s co-host of Trumpcast, Slate’s podcast about the 45th president. Last week, he talked with Roberto Suro, a professor of public policy and journalism at the University of Southern California, about the much-buzzed-about Latino vote and the 2018 midterms.

Dahlia Lithwick talks with Rick Hasen, a Slate contributor and professor of law and political science at University of California–Irvine, about how free and fair the midterm elections will be in light of recent Supreme Court rulings on voting rights.

