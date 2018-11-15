Her story: Michelle Obama’s new memoir, Becoming, is remarkably candid about her marriage to Barack, her fertility struggles, and her experiences of racial inequity. But in the Trump era, her message of optimism isn’t enough, writes Christina Cauterucci. Elsewhere, Regina Townsend explains what hearing Obama talk about her experience with in vitro fertilization meant to her as a black woman who’s faced infertility.

In their lane: Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky thinks that doctors could actually be the ones to finally move the needle on the gun debate by framing the issue as a public health crisis. Just look at what happened with cars.

Brilliant friends, how many of us have them? Willa Paskin reviews HBO’s eight-episode adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend, the first installment of her wildly popular Neapolitan novels. While the show provides a faithful and especially gritty retelling of the story, it’s missing one key element: the bulk of the protagonist’s narration, which is what makes the book so absorbing.

Company men: Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general bears a striking resemblance to Nixon’s appointment of Patrick Gray as acting director of the FBI: Both were unqualified for their posts and expected to toe the line. But in some ways, Max Holland explains, Whitaker is even worse.

For fun: Searching for fake questions in advice columns.

Adjudicating the authenticity of absurdities,

Nitish