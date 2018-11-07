I Would Have Campaigned for Any Democrat With a Pulse. Max Rose Won Me Over.

Max Rose has turned New York City’s last Republican stronghold blue.

Here’s the moment when I thought Max Rose might win:

I’m standing outside the legally required 100 foot no-electioneering zone of a polling place in Staten Island, the Republican stronghold that Rose was fighting to represent. I’m holding a poster board that simply says MAX ROSE FOR CONGRESS with the green star indicating that the candidate is a veteran. As I have told many voters over the phone and in person, he has a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. I generally do not tell people that he also went to Wesleyan and the London School of Economics.

It’s raining. Very hard. My rain jacket has soaked through and my sweater is damply clinging to my shoulders. I’m listening to Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History podcast to pass the time, as drivers occasionally honk their horns in support or ask me who’s payin’ you in a way that strongly implies they think the answer is going to be “George Soros” rather than “No one!”

A guy walks up to me, and I’m pretty sure at first this is going to be a hostile encounter. He looks like a textbook Staten Island Republican: a middle-aged white man with a neck tattoo. But he smiles at me and he says, “I don’t know that much about him, but I voted for him. He seems like a good guy. I wanna give him a chance.”

A good guy. That’s what everyone said about Rose in my brief experience volunteering for him. Honestly, he didn’t have to be a good guy for me to work for him. He simply had to:

(A) Run in a swing district that’s

(B) Within driving distance of my apartment and

(C) Have a pulse.

But what I learned over the course of my few volunteering stints for him is that everyone thinks Rose is a good guy. My veteran friends who know him love him. His campaign staff adores him. One of them told the story of watching him rip up a check for $18,000 because he discovered that it was from a lobbyist. He just heard “lobbyist” and reached over and physically tore the check up, in front of his campaign manager, whose face, I am assuming, was blanching. Swiftly. As the avuncular old Jewish man who became a phone banking star the day I called voters from a campaign office in Bay Ridge put it, “Look—he’s a nice boy.”

It was easy to make a case for Max: Purple Heart, Bronze Star, who got Staten Island its first 24-hour opioid treatment facility. But it also meant trying to sell Max to voters by touting things I disagree with him on, like his refusal to vote for Nancy Pelosi, America’s most effective progressive politician, or his vehement, outspoken dislike of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. But he also needed these (largely symbolic) positions because he holds (less symbolic) campaign positions like lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55 and has, for a Staten Island congressman, fairly heterodox opinions about gun control.

One thing that most impressed me about Rose was that a major campaign talking point was that he really wanted to be on the transportation committee. His original complaint about his opponent, Dan Donovan, the reason why he wanted to run in the first place, was that he didn’t think Donovan spent enough time in the district. This spoke to how Rose was a retail politician who understood the needs of his district. His ads, which struck a defiant, angry tone about Washington without hiding his policy positions, also seemed to understand that district’s mood.

With Max Rose in office, all of New York City’s congressional districts are now blue. And he made this happen not by moderating his positions—although to be clear, he’s way more moderate than I am—but by working hard to understand his district, and building an operation that went door to door, inspiring people like me to take the day off work to stand in the rain holding posters outside Episcopal Churches, clinging to just about any hope we can get.