Gettin’ jacked. Screenshot via Twitter.

Shortly after Donald Trump asked for Jeff Sessions’ resignation on Wednesday, the president named Matthew Whitaker, Sessions’ former chief of staff, to replace the outgoing attorney general on a temporary basis. Whitaker isn’t a household name, but the one-time U.S. attorney and former tight end for the Iowa Hawkeyes has, in an instant, become perhaps the most consequential figure in Washington. Hints about his motivations can be found on his Twitter account, where he’s been posting since June 2007.

He would like Robert Mueller to knock it off with his investigation into Trump’s various possible criminal acts.

Worth a read. "Note to Trump's lawyer: Do not cooperate with Mueller lynch mob" https://t.co/a1YY9H94Ma via @phillydotcom — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) August 7, 2017

This would be a mistake. Cannot have anyone unaccountable in executive branch. Already protected enough. https://t.co/M2FfdMknI3 — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) July 27, 2017

Do we want our Gov't to "intimidate" us? Hmm -FBI's Manafort raid incl. a dozen agents, 'designed to intimidate,' | https://t.co/KAHQq26q2M — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) August 25, 2017

My opinion piece today "Mueller's Investigation of Trump is going too far" https://t.co/Q0IXwg06BW — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) August 6, 2017

“This shouldn’t be a fishing expedition. Eventually, it starts looking political" said me. https://t.co/e0NWB9FKBn — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) August 4, 2017

He likes to get jacked. A preferred method is CrossFit. In a shocking twist, he also likes to talk about CrossFit.

Spent Friday evening with my good friend @jackwhitver at the first round of The Crossfit Open in Urbandale. pic.twitter.com/5kXSYz5lS4 — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) March 1, 2014

Lift heavy, it's the Whitaker way — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) August 29, 2017

Who knew tricep ext and curls worked? The Workout That Burns 346 Calories In 13 Minutes https://t.co/yK8X54aRgN — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) August 29, 2017

On training intensity : You think you're at 8, you're really at 2. #wisdom — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) April 4, 2016

His thoughts on the Iowa Hawkeyes? He’s for ‘em.

His other football takes raise serious questions about his judgment.

Am I the only one that, if I owned a NFL team, would trade for @TimTebow ? — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) March 19, 2012

He knows who the real racists are.

An important take from someone who knows. Thank you @frankiemeeink https://t.co/mi1BbnYeQA — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) August 20, 2017

His curiosity knows no bounds.

Interesting to find out that the word "wackadoodle" has a definition. Although not in spellcheck. def=an eccentric or fanatical person — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) January 20, 2016

He loves to game.

.@craftyusername1 I am sure you saw this--How to overclock your graphics card and make PC games run fasterhttp://bit.ly/1Fq4YdN h/t @PCMag — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) May 21, 2015

Don’t talk to him until he’s had his coffee!

Few things are more enjoyable than a hot cup of coffee in the morning! Have a great day. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) April 15, 2009

He thinks it’s good to go easy on Russian white-collar crime.

Good idea of the year? "Russia Must Soften Law on White-Collar Crime, Prosecutor Says" http://bit.ly/8iXLNm — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) February 4, 2010

He probably knows the lyrics to “Crash.”

Dave Matthews is the Jimmy Buffett of our time. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) February 1, 2010

He enjoys handouts and sucked from the teet of Taco John.

My new law firm just got our high speed internet hooked up!!!! Don't need to hijack Taco John's free wi fi any more. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) December 30, 2009

He knows about being in “hot water” with “the top of the FBI.”

Interesting, but I had no power on that front, in fact US Attorneys have found themselves in hot water for pressing that issue. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) August 12, 2017

Hot water from...? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 12, 2017