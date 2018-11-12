Report: Saudi Officials Close to Crown Prince Discussed Assassinating Enemies a Year Before Khashoggi’s Murder

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the capital Riyadh on Oct. 24. Fayez Nureldine/Getty Images

In another revelation that casts suspicion upon Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his circle of advisers, the New York Times reported that top Saudi officials asked a group of businessmen last year about using private companies to assassinate enemies in Iran.

The revelation came a little over a month after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The kingdom has blamed the killing of Khashoggi on one official, Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri, a close adviser to Prince Mohammad who it said had surpassed his authority in ordering the killing. Assiri was present at the 2017 meeting when assassinations were discussed.

At the time of the meeting, Prince Mohammed was beginning to consolidate power, something he did in part through what Saudi officials described as a crackdown on corruption, in which leading business and royal figures (along with many of his political rivals) were arrested.

The meeting involved a group of businessmen with intelligence backgrounds, including Lebanese-American businessman George Nader and Joel Zamel, an Israeli connected to the country’s intelligence agency. The businessmen had crafted a plan to use private intelligence operatives to sabotage the Iranian economy. Nader had previously pitched the plan to President Trump’s transition team after the 2016 election. Zamel had pitched the Trump campaign on a plan to use social media to help Trump win the election. Both Zamel and Nader have been interviewed as part of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, though it’s unclear how they play into the larger investigation.

In the March 2017 meeting, the businessmen were looking for funding from the Saudis. During the discussion, Assiri’s top aides asked about killing a senior Iranian official they deemed an enemy of Saudi Arabia. The businessmen talked to their lawyer, who rejected the idea. But Nader told the Saudis about another company he thought might take on the job. A Saudi official told the Times that Assiri’s interest in assassinations was not representative of the official Saudi policy.

Turkish officials have repeatedly pressured Saudi Arabia to come clean about Khashoggi’s murder at a Saudi consulate. The official Saudi story changed several times after the discovery of Khashoggi’s disappearance. Several of Prince Mohammed’s own security entourage were involved in the killing, putting the prince himself under suspicion of involvement, or at least having knowledge of the assassination. Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post who lived in the United States, was a vocal critic of the prince. Last month, the Saudi government acknowledged the killing.

On Saturday, Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan said his government had given a recording of the murder to the U.S, Britain, and France. On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Canadian officials had heard the recordings, according to the Associated Press, but he declined to say anything about them. On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with the crown prince and said that the U.S would hold anyone involved in Khashoggi’s killing accountable.