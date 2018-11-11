Kellyanne Conway on Acosta Video: “That’s Not Altered, That’s Sped Up”

Kellyanne Conway participates in a TV interview on October 3, 2018 at the White House in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was back at it again with her verbal gymnastics Sunday. The person who infamously brought the phrase “alternative facts” into the national lexicon again tried to defend actions by the Trump administration by changing the definition of words. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace asked Conway about the “clearly altered” clip that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted of an exchange between CNN’s Jim Acosta and an administration intern. Conway pushed back against the characterization, acknowledging that while the video was “sped up,” that’s not the same as “altered.”

“Well, Chris, first of all, what do you mean by ‘edited’ or, as others are saying, ‘doctored’ video?” Conway asked when Wallace brought up the issue. “He either put his hands on her and grabbed the mic [from] her or he did not and he clearly did.” Wallace then interrupted by saying that while Acosta “clearly” put his hands on the intern, “the video was altered.” When Conway pushed on that point, Wallace made clear he was referring to the speed of the video. “Oh,” Conway said, “Well, that’s not altered, that’s sped up. They do it all the time in sports to see if there’s actually a first down or a touchdown.” Conway said she wanted to disagree with the “overwrought description of this video as being doctored as if we put somebody else’s arm in there,” which, of course, was never really the issue.

Conway then said Acosta should have “apologized to that young aide,” noting she knows what it’s like for men to get inappropriately physical. “As a woman whose had people put their hands on me, thinking they have a right to get in my personal space,” she said. “I don’t like him pulling that mic back and doing on her arm, it looked like a karate chop almost.”