George T. Conway III at the White House on April 17, 2017. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

George Conway, a conservative lawyer who has become a favorite among a certain segment of the left for his vocal criticism of the president, said on Friday that he had decided to withdraw his name for consideration to lead the Department of Justice’s civil division last year because he considered the Trump administration to be like “a shitshow in a dumpster fire.”

In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Conway said that rather than vote for Trump over Clinton again, if he were faced with the same decision he would “rather move to Australia.”

It wasn’t the first time he’d spoken to reporters or the public of his disdain for what he perceives as the administration’s incompetence.

Last week, Trump said he did not know George Conway, referring to him as “Mr. Kellyanne Conway.” He added, “He’s just trying to get publicity for himself.”

On Friday, after her husband’s comments went public, Kellyanne Conway changed her Twitter bio to read: “The ‘Kellyanne Conway’ in ‘Kellyanne Conway’s Husband.’”

It was a move that delighted those looking for drama among the members of the White House, but George Conway said in his interview Friday that he thought it was relatively normal for couples to disagree in politics and that he was proud of his wife for “basically [getting] this guy elected.” Their disagreements, however, have been particularly public. In an interview with a Washington Post reporter in August, she said she thought his comments “disrespects his wife” and added that “nobody knows me because of my husband; people know my husband because of me.” She later gave what she retroactively tried to say was an off-the-record comment about her husband:

[The Post]: You told me you found [George’s tweets] disrespectful. Kellyanne: It is disrespectful, it’s a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows . . . as “a person familiar with their relationship.”

Earlier in the week, George Conway announced he was organizing a group of conservative lawyers to speak out against the administration. Since Trump’s election, he has retweeted many articles critical of the president, and last week, he co-wrote an op-ed in the New York Times arguing that Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general after forcing Jeff Sessions to resign was unconstitutional. Last month, he wrote in the Washington Post that the president’s vow to end birthright citizenship was unconstitutional.

In March, Conway changed his voter registration from Republican to “unaffiliated.” On Friday, he explained: “I think the Republican Party has become something of a personality cult.”