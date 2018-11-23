Roger Stone Associate Jerome Corsi is in Plea Negotiations With Mueller

Jerome Corsi is seen in this screencap of a video posted on his eponymous YouTube channel on Nov. 5, 2018. YouTube/Jerome Corsi

Jerome Corsi, a conservative writer and associate of President Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone is in plea negotiations with special counsel Robert Mueller. The move, which was first reported by the Washington Post and then confirmed by Corsi himself to the Associated Press, could help Mueller and his team figure out whether Trump or other members of his team had any ties to WikiLeaks and its decision to release hacked Democratic emails during the presidential campaign. Corsi, who was formerly the Washington bureau chief for conspiracy theory website Infowars, had said he expected to be charged with lying to federal investigators.

Although he cooperated with the special counsel investigation for around two months and provided lots of information, including access to his email accounts and tweets, talks had recently “blown up,” he said in a recent video. He called on supporters to pitch into his legal defense fund, assuring that he was days away from an indictment.

So how is Corsi connected to Trump? He helped gather research on Democrats during the campaign, which he handed to Stone. Stone has insisted Corsi had his own connection to Trump because Corsi was one of the first who pushed the lie that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. Regardless, the reason why Corsi would be of interest to Mueller seems to be WikiLeaks since the special counsel has long been trying to figure out Stone’s potential connection to the website.

Corsi’s reaction to the news that he was going to be indicted makes it seem a bit unsurprising that he would seal a deal with prosecutors. Hearing the special counsel tell him that he was going to be indicted was “one of the most confusing and frightening things I’ve experienced,” he said. “I’m 72 years and I’m afraid they’re going to lock me up and put me in solitary confinement.” Corsi said that after “40 hours” of interviews with the special counsel’s team, they “seemed determined to find a connection with WikiLeaks and me.” Corsi has long denied any sort of connection with WikiLeaks, insisting he only deduced that Hillary Clin campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails would be released.

Stone has taken the latest statements by Corsi to question whether he could even be believed. “It is clear from his recent videos and his recent interviews that my friend Dr. Corsi has been under a tremendous amount of pressure and it is beginning to affect him profoundly,” Stone said in a statement. “He has stated publicly that he is being asked over and over to say things he simply does not believe occurred.”

Although Corsi has often been at the fringes of the political world, some of the political smears he championed were key to determining election results. Most famouslyl he is often described as an architect of the 2004 Swift Boat Veterans for Truth campaign that questioned presidential candidate John Kerry’s war record.