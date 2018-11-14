The Gist

Thousands of U.S. soldiers are deployed at the southern border, but “deployed” really means “sitting around.”

In the interview, it may have been a political stunt ahead of the midterms, but president Trump’s deployment of U.S. service members to the border continues. What are they even up to? Veteran and writer Jack Murphy fills in the details, including how the mission is being received in the military community at large. Murphy is the editor in chief of NEWSREP.

In the Spiel, Amazon’s news and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

