At a solidarity vigil, people hold candles and remember the victims of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh temple in October 2018. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

An event hosted by Ilana Glazer of Broad City was canceled after anti-Semitic graffiti was found inside a historic Brooklyn synagogue on Thursday, less than a week after a gunman killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue, the New York Police Department said.

The vandal had written in paint, “Kill all Jews,” “Die Jew Rats We Are Here,” and “Jews Better Be Ready,” according to NBC New York. The Pittsburgh shooting suspect had allegedly yelled, “All Jews must die,” before the massacre.

The graffiti was also found just one day after a swastika and racial epithets were found written on a Brooklyn Heights brownstone. On Oct. 14, a man had also been charged with a hate crime for beating a Jewish man on his way to prayer services in the middle of a Brooklyn street.

According to NBC New York, police said a congregant had discovered the graffiti at around 8 p.m. inside Union Temple in Brooklyn Heights on Thursday. Glazer had been scheduled to moderate a talk with a journalist and state senate candidates. The talk was canceled out of concerns for the safety of the speakers and attendees.