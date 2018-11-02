I Have to Ask

I Have to Ask: The Slow Burn Edition

The team behind Slate’s Slow Burn podcast explains how the series was made.

By

Listen now:

Leon Nayfakh and Andrew Parsons, the men behind Slate’s Slow Burn podcast, sit down with Isaac Chotiner to explain why they decided to take a deep dive into the Clinton scandals, the mechanics of creating a narrative podcast, and what it was like to interview Juanita Broaddrick.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

