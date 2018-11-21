How one of the country’s leading conservatives became one of the Republican Party’s staunchest critics.

Listen to Max Boot:

Get More of the Good Fight Podcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Good Fight Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In this episode of the Good Fight podcast, Yascha Mounk talks to Max Boot, Jeane J. Kirkpatrick Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and the author of The Corrosion of Conservatism, about his personal journey from leading conservative to principled critic of the Republican Party, the deep roots of Trumpism, and how to forge a new political coalition.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org

Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.