On The Gist, who’s running in 2020? Should we even speculate yet?

Time for another segment of Mike debates Slate. Staff writer Henry Grabar is here to discuss Amazon’s choice of New York City, why people seem to keep misunderstanding what subsidies are, and how the benefits of Amazon moving to Long Island City outweigh the costs to the city.

In the Spiel, Jim Acosta’s White House press credentials and asking multipart questions at press conferences.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.