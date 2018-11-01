Man in Scream Mask Shoots Two People in New York on Halloween Night

Crowds gather for a showing of Scream 4 in Oslo, Norway, on April 15, 2011. AFP/Getty Images

Police are searching for a man wearing a Ghostface mask from the movie Scream who they say shot a teenage girl and 24-year-old man just before 2 a.m. on Thursday in Manhattan.

Just as Halloween celebrations were ending, the masked man shot a 17-year-old girl twice in the torso in Washington Heights. He then shot the man in the leg, chest, and groin. Both victims are in critical condition but expected to survive, according to NBC New York.

While the motivation and nature of the crime are still unclear, police reports describe the masked man as having walked up to a group of people standing outside and opened fire, according to ABC7 in New York.

Ghostface is the identity taken on by characters in the Scream slasher films to conceal murders. The mask was introduced in 1996’s Scream and has appeared in three films since.