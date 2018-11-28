A Potential Future Speaker Beats a Progressive Icon in Key House Leadership Election

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The post-Pelosi future of House Democrats, should such a time ever come, got a lot clearer on Wednesday morning. In the showdown for the highest-ranking contested Democratic leadership position, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries defeated progressive icon California Rep. Barbara Lee in the race for caucus chairman. The job was previously held by outgoing Rep. Joe Crowley and will be the No. 5 position in the new House Democratic Majority. Jeffries is widely viewed among House Democrats as eventual speaker material, and his win gives him the foothold in leadership that he’s been eyeing.

Lee, whose opposition to the war on terror from the outset has made her a hero to the left, loses an excruciatingly close race for leadership for the second time in a row. She lost the race for caucus vice chairman to California Rep. Linda Sanchez by one vote in 2016, and lost to Jeffries this time by a 10-vote margin, 123—113.

Lee had sought to sell herself to a broader spectrum of the caucus than just progressives by touting her pragmatic, bipartisan side, such as her work with President George W. Bush on AIDS relief in Africa. She was, as always, unwaveringly gracious after her defeat. But she did speak to the difficulties of running as an older, black woman against a younger man perceived as a rising star. When a reporter asked whether she thought ageism or sexism played a role, she said she “absolutely” thought that was the case.

“That’s something that women, especially women of color, African-American women, have to fight, constantly, each and every day,” she told reporters. “That’s nothing new. It’s here, it’s everywhere. And I think we did a great job, had many, many women supporting me. Many men supporting me. From all parts of the country. But we still have many glass ceilings to break, women of color.”

When asked later what it was like to have two such close races in a row, she returned to the subject. “Well, black woman, and you know, the institutional barriers are still there,” she said. “And we just keep fighting.”

Jeffries, when asked about Lee’s comments during a press availability afterward, said that he believed the race was “a friendly contest of ideas.”

“The members of the House Democratic caucus worked their will,” he continued. “I look forward to all of us coming together and moving forward on behalf of the American people.” Next question, please.

Jeffries was later asked about whether he aspired to be speaker once Pelosi, presumed majority leader Steny Hoyer, and presumed majority whip Jim Clyburn—the trio of leaders still clinging to power in their late 70s—retire.

“Not at all,” he said.

Don’t believe that for a second.