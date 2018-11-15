Logan J. Melgar. U.S. Army

Two members of the SEAL Team 6 and two Marine Raiders have been charged with felony murder in the 2017 death of a Green Beret who raised concerns about the SEALs’ professionalism, the Daily Beast reported Thursday.

The two SEALs, Petty Officer Anthony E. DeDolph and Chief Petty Officer Adam C. Matthews, are accused of strangling 34-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar at their shared Army/Navy headquarters in the West African nation of Mali. The two Marine Raiders’ names are not publicly known.

Melgar had reportedly discovered that DeDolph and Matthews had been bringing prostitutes to their safe house in Bamako, the capital city, and voiced concerns about security. He also reportedly found that the two SEALs had been stealing cash from a fund to recruit informants about local extremism. Melgar reported the discovery up the chain of command.

DeDolph, Matthews, and the Marines became enraged. On June 4, when Melgar was at an embassy party, the four allegedly hatched a plan to punish Melgar. According to the charging documents, they drove to a Marine building to get duct tape before returning to the headquarters. At 5 a.m., they allegedly broke through Melgar’s door and used the duct tape to restrain him. DeDolph, who had experience in mixed martial arts, put Melgar in a chokehold. They then fell onto the bed, with Melgar pinned under Matthews. It was then that DeDolph realized Melgar wasn’t breathing, according to an investigation, and the SEALs tried to revive him with CPR and by opening a hole in his throat. They took Melgar to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

The alleged criminal activity didn’t end there, though. The SEALs then returned to their safehouse and coached witnesses, according to the charges. They are accused of lying to their superiors about the incident.

In addition to felony murder, the SEALs and Marine Raiders face charges of burglary, hazing, involuntary manslaughter, and obstruction of justice.