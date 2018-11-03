 Judge Rules Against Georgia Voting Restrictions That Affected New U.S. Citizens

Georgia gubernatorial candidates Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp debate in an event that also included Libertarian Ted Metz at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Midtown October 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Pool/Getty Images

A federal judge issued an injunction ordering Georgia election officials to make it easier for new U.S. citizens that have been affected by restrictive laws to cast a ballot. The issue at hand is the controversial “exact match” law that flags registrations that have discrepancies. U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross granted an emergency request effectively granting 3,141 people the opportunity to vote on Tuesday who were originally barred because of the “exact match” law. The people in question had been flagged specifically due to citizenship issues and are mainly minorities, just like most people affected by the “exact match” law.

Kemp’s office, which oversees elections, had set up a system requiring that those labeled as potential noncitizens had to be cleared by a deputy registrar in order to vote. The problem was that deputy registrars aren’t always available when voters attempt to cast their ballots. The judge determined the procedures that were in place could affect the voting rights of a large group of people. In the 36-page order, Ross wrote that the restrictions put in place by Kemp’s office raised “grave concerns for the Court about the differential treatment inflicted on a group of individuals who are predominantly minorities.”

The injunction issued Friday was part of a larger case in which a coalition of civil rights filed suit in representation of more than 50,000 people who had been flagged as ineligible to vote. “With respect to Tuesday’s election, we deem this a total victory in our fight against Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s exact match scheme,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Yet even as they celebrated, they recognized this resolved only a small part of a larger problem. “This is just the tip of the iceberg of the sort of obstacles that are being placed in front of voters—disproportionately minority voters. We will continue to fight to knock every one of them down,” Clarke said.