Foreign policy advisor to President Donald Trump’s election campaign, George Papadopoulos leaves the US District Courts after his sentencing in Washington, D.C. on September 7, 2018. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

A judge rejected the last-ditch effort by former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos to avoid his federal prison sentence. That means Papadopoulos must surrender to authorities on Monday as scheduled to serve his two-week sentence for making false statements to FBI agents who were investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Papadopoulos had asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss twice in the last 10 days to put his looming sentence on pause. Specifically, he said that his sentence should wait for the outcome of an ongoing challenge regarding the legality of the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. But the judge rejected both of the requests Sunday, saying the former Trump campaign adviser hadn’t filed any appeals within the appropriate time. In fact, Papadopoulos himself agreed to give up much of his right to appeal as part of his plea deal with prosecutors And besides, the judge said, Papadopoulos’ sentence can’t be affected by an appeal in which he isn’t involved.

“Papadopoulos waited until the eleventh hour to seek relief; indeed, he did not file his second motion—the stay request—until the last business day before he was scheduled to surrender to serve his sentence,” Moss wrote. “Papadopoulos has not identified any extenuating circumstances—nor is the court aware of any—that would overcome the presumption against granting such an eleventh-hour stay.”