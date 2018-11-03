To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick and her son Coby talk to Rabbi Chuck Diamond about the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Diamond was the rabbi at Tree of Life for seven years and originally met Dahlia when she was 10 years old. The three of them discuss the generosity of the Squirrel Hill community, the healing process over the past week, and how to talk to kids about the tragedy.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Shirley Chan.