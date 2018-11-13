The Love of the (Basketball) Game

LeBron James and Buddy Hield go for the ball on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Get More of The Gist Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to The Gist Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

On The Gist, what kind of sped-up sports replays is Kellyanne Conway watching?

The simplicity of basketball is also its genius, allowing players to exercise skill, heart, genius and passion in endlessly creative ways. Dan Klores embraces just that in his ESPN documentary Basketball: A Love Story and talks about specific players, the NBA’s leaders, and why short players deserve more credit.

In the Spiel, the DCCC may smack of establishment power, but it was damn effective at flipping House seats for Democrats.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com

Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.