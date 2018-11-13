The Gist

The Love of the (Basketball) Game

Dan Klores’ new documentary is a love letter to hoops.

By

LeBron James and Buddy Hield go for the ball on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, what kind of sped-up sports replays is Kellyanne Conway watching?

The simplicity of basketball is also its genius, allowing players to exercise skill, heart, genius and passion in endlessly creative ways. Dan Klores embraces just that in his ESPN documentary Basketball: A Love Story and talks about specific players, the NBA’s leaders, and why short players deserve more credit.

In the Spiel, the DCCC may smack of establishment power, but it was damn effective at flipping House seats for Democrats.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

