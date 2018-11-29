Google employees walk off the job on Nov. 1 to protest the company’s handling of sexual misconduct claims. Mason Trinca/Getty Images

Betray the family: Employees have forced Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to reconsider their business practices—so where’s Facebook in all this? The social media giant has largely dodged repercussions for its year of scandal as its own employees remained silent. Will Oremus says it’s time for Facebook’s workers to speak out: “What has worked is whistleblowing. What has worked are walkouts. What have worked are specific, public demands.”

Moonlighting: Medical students are now Instagram influencers, curating photos of anatomy textbooks and surgery locker rooms alongside sponsored posts for things like protein powder and skin care products. Vishal Khetpal, a med student himself, discusses the ethical quandaries of using the white coat as a seal of approval on social media.

Lame-duck Michigan: As Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, prepares to enter the governor’s mansion and break a Republican stranglehold on the state’s politicking, the GOP is firing on all cylinders to kill an extremely popular statewide measure to raise the hourly minimum wage. As Tom Perkins writes, the plan is diabolical, nefarious, and likely unconstitutional.

Science … rules?: Conservatives often append “I’m not a scientist” to their public doubts on climate change, prompting incensed liberals to tell them to stay in their lane and let actual scientists do the talking. But scientists aren’t the only people who care about climate change, and leaving environmental policy exclusively in the hands of scientists is shortsighted and technocratic. Rebecca Onion makes the case for having nonscientists who care about climate change talk about the issue.

For fun: Slate’s holiday gift guide!

