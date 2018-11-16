We know everything, except this, which we know nothing about: After Wednesday’s damning New York Times report about Facebook’s reactions to the crises that have plagued it for the past two years, the company’s PR team did what it could to dismiss the story—but its efforts only ended up proving the NYT’s claims, Will Oremus writes. Even Mark Zuckerberg’s impassioned plan to create an independent council that will review content-moderation decisions is … a little vague, according to Tarleton Gillespie.

“A cruel and reckless path”: A $70 million class-action lawsuit filed against Dartmouth’s trustees on Thursday (on behalf of seven current and former graduate students) alleges almost innumerable instances of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and outright disgusting behaviors perpetrated by formerly tenured professors. Even Daniel Engber, who has followed this case’s trajectory for over a year, is stunned by the volume and severity of the plaintiffs’ claims, which “are far more disturbing than anything that’s yet come out.”

Critical beatdown: William Goldman, who died Friday at the age of 87, was best known for writing classics like The Princess Bride, but he also wrote the best book ever written about the theater industry, according to critic Jason Zinoman. In The Season, Goldman went deep on Broadway, getting scoops from insiders, analyzing famous plays, and eviscerating critics.

Seventeen again: After 75 years, iconic teen magazine Seventeen is ending its regular print edition, shifting to a “digital-first strategy” and only printing physical issues on special occasions. Torie Bosch looks back fondly at her time as a young columnist for the magazine, while Rebecca Onion marks this as the end of the once-flourishing teen-magazine industry and bids it good riddance.

For fun: How a Mariah Carey flop surged to the top of the charts 17 years later.

