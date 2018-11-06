Election Results Live Blog: Democrats/Republicans Win/Lose House/Senate/Governorships (Hey, It’s Early)

Democratic congressional candidate fills out her ballot in Agua Dulce, California on Tuesday. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Below we’ll track all the suggestive “X percent of precincts reporting” updates, final results, and giddy/desperate spin efforts from what should be an active night and early morning of vote-tallying. Midterms!

6:55 p.m.: Merriam-Webster Defines “Irony.” Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is also running his state’s election as Secretary of State; in that role, he’s been accused of perpetuating a number of suppression-ish shenanigans that would have the effect of preventing valid attempts to vote. Aaaaand then, as an Atlanta ABC affiliate documented, Kemp’s own attempt to vote was initially rejected as “invalid” for unclear reasons.

Whoops!

6:20 p.m.: Wolf Time. Here we are again in that twilight period where people are getting home from work (and voting) and are starting to want some return action, so they’re tuning in to watch Wolf Blitzer earnestly report X candidate is up 46 votes to 24 votes, and while it’s early—oh so early—it could be big it keeps up! I’m pretty sure I just heard John King tell Wolf: “Let’s get it on.” Or maybe it was: “Let’s get ready to rumble.” The CNN studio is giddy with excitement, folks. This is even better—though less heroic looking—than hurricane coverage! -EH

5:55 p.m.: Go Time. Polls are about to close in some parts of Indiana and Kentucky! After that, at 7, the big ones are Georgia/Florida/Virginia. If you want to catch up on what happened earlier Tuesday, click here; the gist is that in many places the voting process has been its typical under-resourced, long-line clusterbarf. Exit polls are indicating that there are a lot of new voters and that overall, voters disapprove of Trump. What does it mean? We’ll see! Also, Beyonce endorsed Beto O’Rourke. -BML