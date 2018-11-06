Election Day Live Updates: Who Does Bad Weather Help?

This election will serve as a referendum on Trump’s first two years in office. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Election Day is finally here. Tuesday’s midterm elections could very well hinge on a few dozen races and slight shifts in voter turnout. Election forecasts suggest that Democrats have a good chance of taking the House and that Republicans will most likely retain control of the Senate. But close races across the country mean it could be a long night.

We’ll be updating this post all day with news from across the country about the voting process: voter suppression efforts, last-ditch campaign pushes from candidates, the weather forecast, and anything else that comes up as tens of millions of Americans cast their ballots.

Check in throughout the day for the latest news.

Who Does Bad Weather Help?

8:30 a.m.—Strong winds, rain, and snow are expected as part of a major storm on the East Coast on Monday, potentially affecting voter turnout in states with key battleground districts. Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and other states with multiple toss-up races are likely to experience storms throughout the day. Does it matter?

The conventional wisdom is that inclement weather helps Republicans because it discourages people from making the trip to vote. The consensus among election researchers seems to be that bad weather does impact turnout, but it’s unclear how exactly this phenomenon plays out for certain political parties and voter demographics.

A 2007 study found that for every inch of rain, voter turnout drops by almost 1 percent, ultimately benefitting Republicans. Another study in 2016, though, found that rain in fact marginally benefits Democrats. Researchers at Dartmouth College suggest that rain on Election Day may actually persuade people to vote Republican instead of Democrat, and researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill produced evidence indicating that stormy weather prods voters to pick the candidate they see as less “risky.”

Not Waiting Until Today

8:15 a.m.—Early voters have been turning out in full force in the weeks before Election Day. CNN reports that, as of Monday morning, at least 31 million people have voted early in 2018. That’s far more than the 22 million early votes that were cast in the 2014 midterm elections.

In at least 10 states, voters under 30 account for a larger portion of this early voting electorate than they did in 2014. Democrats have interpreted this initial surge as a good sign, since higher turnout usually works in the party’s favor, though we don’t yet know the political leanings of these early voters.

Key question that will determine the outcome: Is the strong early vote coming out of people who would otherwise vote on Tuesday? Or is it in addition? https://t.co/suYUZvyL7U — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 6, 2018