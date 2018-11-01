A man arrives at an early voting polling place in Franklin, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ain’t over till it’s over: A friendly reminder from political scientist Paul Gronke that—despite what you might hear from political journalists “desperate to fill space right now”—early voting doesn’t tell us much.

Accountability: Is Trump an anti-Semite? Abraham Foxman, former head of the Anti-Defamation League, says no, in an interview with Isaac Chotiner. Foxman argues that Jews shouldn’t politicize the recent synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh: “I don’t want to be used.”

A vegan medievalist: Not long ago, Yuval Noah Harari was an unknown junior professor teaching in Israel. Now, the author of Sapiens is an icon among a certain set of Silicon Valley and Hollywood types. Critic Laura Miller seeks to find out why they’re so fascinated with his version of history.

It’s systematic: The hypermasculine environment that dominates many parts of current tech culture has been there since the beginning, writes Joy Lisi Rankin in an excerpt from her new book on the history of computing in the U.S. Rankin points specifically to Dartmouth College in the 1960s, where male students’ use of the pioneering Time-Sharing System cultivated a bro culture that manifested in the uses of the nascent technology.

The final stand: Slate has launched a new podcast miniseries, Standoff, about the 1992 Ruby Ridge siege. In the first episode, available now, host Ruth Graham talks about the early family life of the siege’s central figure, Randy Weaver, and discusses the ideologies, communities, and events that helped lead to his paranoia and ultraradicalization.

For fun: Bear-monsters made of a thousand mice.

