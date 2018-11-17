During Wildfire Tour, Trump Suggests Doing More Raking Like Finland Could Prevent California Wildfires

Reporter: Is there any way to prevent this from happening again, Mr. President?

Trump: We have been talking about that on the ride over. I think we’re all on the same path. We have to do management, maintenance, and we will be working also with environmental groups. I think everybody has seen the light. And I don’t think we will have this again to this extent. We’ll have to work quickly, but a lot of people are very much—there has been a lot of study going on in the last little while ,and I will say I think you’re going to have, hopefully, this will be the last of these, because this was a really, really bad one. I know Gavin is committed, we’re all committed, to getting all of this cleaned out and protected.

We have to take care of the floors, the floors of the forest; it is very important. You look at other countries, they do it definitely and it is a whole different story. I was with the president of Finland and he said: we’re a forest nation. He called it a “forest nation.” And they spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things, and they don’t have any problem. And when it is, it is very small problem. So I know everybody is looking at that… to that end. And it’s going to work out; it’s going to work out well.