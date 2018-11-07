Trump to Democrats After Big Election Night: If You Investigate Me, We’ll Investigate You

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Monday. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Democrats on Tuesday won back control of the House and set off immediate speculation about what they would do with the power.

Soon after news channels called the race, MSNBC reported that a “senior Democratic source” indicated the House Ways and Means Committee would request President Donald Trump’s tax returns. And as Dahlia Lithwick wrote for Slate, “Those worried about the erosion of the rule of law can take comfort in the fact that Robert Mueller is no longer alone in investigating and holding the president to account; there will now be a massive check on this presidency that brings with it subpoena powers, the authority to compel the Trump administration to produce evidence, and the power to call witnesses to testify.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump seemed to challenge Democrats on Twitter, arguing “Two can play that game!” It wasn’t an entirely logical argument, but it matched Trump’s playbook for dealing with the investigation by presenting it as a partisan conspiracy.

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

The president may or may not be feeling confident about his playbook, but it seems clear that with Tuesday’s election leaving Trump even more vulnerable to the fact-finding of the special counsel investigation, we’ll likely see many more cries of “witch hunt” in the months to come.