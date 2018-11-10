Amicus

“Taking a Wrecking Ball to Our Constitution”

Is Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker even legal? And why the census citizenship question is so problematic.

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general under President Barack Obama and co-author of this op-ed in the New York Times. Also on Amicus this week, Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project on why its current litigation over the 2020 census is so crucial, and concerning.

