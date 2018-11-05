World-historically lame: Remember “Supreme Corp.” or “Make America sick again”? No? That’s because Democratic slogans have become comically terrible, full of bad puns, clichés, and groan-worthy zingers. Ben Mathis-Lilley digs deep into how the party’s messaging got so bad, and how it could get better.

“It’s OK to say you care”: Judi Hershman is a lifelong Republican who lives in northern Virginia. Why, then, did she fly, on her own dime, to North Dakota to campaign for Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp? Because she’ll never forget Brett Kavanaugh’s anger, which she saw firsthand in 1998, and struck her again during the Christine Blasey Ford hearing.

Watch closely: Politicians aren’t the only ones on the ballot this year. Mark Stern runs through the ballot initiatives around the country that will have the biggest impact on voting rights and criminal justice.

Shipping news: The internet lost it last week when Harry Styles interviewed Timothée Chalamet for i-D magazine. Jenny Zhang explains what makes this pair so irresistible and how the two It boys are redefining masculinity.

For fun: A historically accurate touchdown celebration.

