Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by U.S. House of Representatives.

The most consequential decision Democrats will make at their House leadership elections on Nov. 28 won’t be for speaker. Current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to win that nomination, and her challenge after that would be securing the numbers ahead of a January floor vote. If she can pull it off, and she typically does, Pelosi’s return to the speakership won’t be the ascent that we remember five, 10, or 15 years down the road. What we’ll remember will be the winners of the lower positions, who will be ready to move up when generational change finally comes to the top.

The trio of Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and Jim Clyburn is nearing the end of its House leadership run. Democrats’ successful campaign to flip the House will likely ensure that they get another term. But each of these leaders in the past months has had to concede that they’re now in the “transitional” or “bridge” periods of their reigns, and they may have to define these terms more explicitly before the caucus gives them another—and perhaps final—extension.

If the end of the road is within sight for those three, then the winners of the lower races won’t have to do what House leaders-in-waiting over the years—like Rahm Emanuel and Chris Van Hollen—did in bouncing off to other opportunities. They can stick, and move up the rankings in the not-too-distant future.

So whom are we talking about here?

If Pelosi, Hoyer, and Clyburn lead Democrats for one more term, and I think they will, this is the pool from which the next House Democratic leaders will be drawn.

The race for the No. 4 position in the new majority, assistant majority leader, shook up last week when New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee the past two cycles, announced how he would collect his spoils. Shortly after Luján entered the race, Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos left it and chose to run for DCCC chair instead. Luján still has an opponent in Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, who, along with Bustos and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, ran Democrats’ in-house messaging shop last cycle. Cicilline, a Progressive Caucus member, might have more strength than Luján on the left. There’s also a question of how much loyalty members will owe to Luján, since Democratic candidates this cycle were so adept at raising their own money instead of relying on the DCCC to win their races for them. If “ActBlue” were on the ballot for assistant Democratic leader, it would win in a runaway. Since it’s not, though, Luján is the clear favorite after presiding over the campaign arm in a cycle where Democrats picked up 35 to 40 seats.

It’s worth observing, though, that some candidates who might be underdogs on paper could be setting markers in the event that Nancy Pelosi can’t get the votes for speaker. That might be why Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette, who’s served as a chief deputy whip for a decade, appeared to get sick of waiting around and announced her bid for majority whip, challenging Clyburn, last week. “Our return to the majority was powered by women voters across the country,” DeGette said in a statement announcing her bid, “and we need to repay their trust by adding women to Democrats’ leadership team.” The aides and members I’ve spoken with empathize with DeGette’s impatience to move up and agree that Democrats need to bring more women into the leadership beyond Pelosi. Still, they question whether it’s the shrewdest move to challenge the highest-ranking black Democrat in Congress. But if Pelosi does lose, and takes out Hoyer and Clyburn with her, DeGette’s chances for majority whip would greatly improve—as would Cicilline’s for assistant leader, should Luján decide to pursue more ambitious opportunities.

While we’re on the subject of people who might pursue higher opportunities if Pelosi can’t get the votes: Jeffries joined the race for the No. 5 position, caucus chairman, last week, after some speculation that he could challenge Pelosi for speaker. Shortly after he entered (and also after her husband got indicted), the current vice caucus chairwoman, California Rep. Linda Sánchez, exited the race. Now the contest for caucus chairman will be a generational battle between two members of the Congressional Black Caucus: Jeffries and veteran California Rep. Barbara Lee. Jeffries is well liked throughout the caucus and is viewed as an excellent messenger, while Lee is an icon among progressives for, among other things, her lone vote against the war on terror in the days after 9/11. And unlike Jeffries, Lee, at 72, doesn’t have any higher ambitions within the conference, something that her supporters argue would allow her to focus exclusively on the job at hand. Democratic aides I’ve spoken with would give Jeffries the edge in this race, but it’s still early.

The campaign for DCCC chair is currently a four-way race. In addition to Bustos—who probably wouldn’t have made the jump into the race if she didn’t think she had a good chance—the DCCC’s recruitment director from the past cycle, Washington Rep. Denny Heck, is running, as is fellow Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene and New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. Whoever wins this will have the less-than-fun opportunity to follow up Luján’s successful cycle with one in which they desperately try to hold onto all of the districts they just narrowly picked up.

If Pelosi, Hoyer, and Clyburn lead Democrats for one more term, and I think they will, this is the pool from which the next House Democratic leaders will be drawn. It’s not the entirety of possible leaders: California Rep. Adam Schiff, for example, could be enticed to make a move from the chairmanship of the House Intelligence Committee at some point, as could Cedric Richmond, the current chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. But there are real stakes in these “smaller” elections for House Democrats down the road.