Dem Daily Panic Meter: Trump Reportedly Will Nominate Former Fox & Friends Regular as U.N. Ambassador. This is Not a Drill.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert is about to get a big promotion from talking about American foreign policy to doing American foreign policy. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly about to give State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert a big promotion from talking about American foreign policy to doing American foreign policy, as Trump is looking to nominate the former Fox News correspondent to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nauert has no actual diplomatic experience, obviously, other than she’s been the chief communications official at the State Department for the last year-and-half, one of the least diplomatic and most shambolic periods in the department’s history.

For reference, the U.N. ambassador job recently vacated by former governor Nikki Haley has previously been home to policy and diplomatic experts, so much so that the position has propelled the careers of future presidents, secretaries of state, cabinet members, national security advisers, and other leaders of American political life. The office will now be home to a former regular on Fox & Friends.

The looming appointment shows how Trump is intellectually incapable of distinguishing speaking about a thing from actually knowing about/how-to-do a thing. Donald Trump’s disdain for experience and expertise is unparalleled. More worrying is the prospect of a Secretary Hannity or any of those other lightweights on the Fox News’ morning show. But, somehow, given all the terrifying stuff going on, there still are bigger panicked fish to fry.

