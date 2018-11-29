Trumpcast

Whodunit? Solving Trumpian Mysteries With A.G. of Mueller She Wrote

We go deeper into the weeds on Paul Manafort, Russian oligarchs, and Oleg Deripaska.

Virginia Heffernan gets into the gritty details with A.G. of the indie podcast Mueller She Wrote about everything from Paul Manafort to Oleg Deripaska. Also explored: Russian oligarchy ties, Viktor Yanukovych, and Mariia Butina.

Further reading:

• “The Plot Against America,” a detailed look at Manafort’s past and how he joined the Trump campaign, in the Atlantic’s March issue
• “Five Things to Know About Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska
• “Former Trump Aide Approved ‘Black Ops’ to Help Ukraine President

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

