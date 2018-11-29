To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan gets into the gritty details with A.G. of the indie podcast Mueller She Wrote about everything from Paul Manafort to Oleg Deripaska. Also explored: Russian oligarchy ties, Viktor Yanukovych, and Mariia Butina.

Further reading:

• “The Plot Against America,” a detailed look at Manafort’s past and how he joined the Trump campaign, in the Atlantic’s March issue

• “Five Things to Know About Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska”

• “Former Trump Aide Approved ‘Black Ops’ to Help Ukraine President”

