To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Get More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Trumpcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Virginia Heffernan gets into the gritty details with A.G. of the indie podcast Mueller She Wrote about everything from Paul Manafort to Oleg Deripaska. Also explored: Russian oligarchy ties, Viktor Yanukovych, and Mariia Butina.
Further reading:
• “The Plot Against America,” a detailed look at Manafort’s past and how he joined the Trump campaign, in the Atlantic’s March issue
• “Five Things to Know About Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska”
• “Former Trump Aide Approved ‘Black Ops’ to Help Ukraine President”
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.