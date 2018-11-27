The Gist

Make Voting Rights Sexy Again

If Democrats want to win, they should focus on promoting the cause that’s both just and good for their numbers.

By

On The Gist, Danielle Pletka’s thoughts on climate change and Saudi Arabia.

In the interview, the Republican Party’s voter suppression isn’t the result of philosophy or values—it just helps them win. In making the fight over voting rights public, Democrats have two advantages: It’s obviously the right thing to do, and it would help them compete up and down the ballot. Our guest Dave Weigel writes The Trailer, a newsletter on electoral politics for the Washington Post.

In the Spiel,  the crisis of credible conservative commentators.

