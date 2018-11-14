President Donald Trump speaks during a Diwali ceremony in the White House on Wednesday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In an interview Wednesday with the conservative Daily Caller, Trump spoke expansively and evasively about coming personnel changes in his Cabinet; said that the chief elections official in Broward County, Florida, should be fired; and said that CNN’s Jim Acosta, who is banned from the White House, was “bad for the country.”

“I’m looking at things. I haven’t made a decision yet” on whether Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen would stay in the job, Trump said. Nielsen has been widely reported to be on her way out, possibly prompting the resignation of John Kelly too, but Trump’s personnel decisions have a way of lingering for weeks and months due to his indecision and hatred of confrontation: “I will be making a decision on Homeland shortly. I have not made decisions yet. I will be making changes on various things.”

He was, of course, more decisive when it came to attacking the media. “Is it freedom of the press when somebody comes in and starts screaming questions and won’t sit down?” he said, referring to CNN and Acosta’s lawsuit. Trump halfheartedly echoed the bogus White House line that it withdrew Acosta’s press pass because he “was very rude to the young lady,” a reference to the White House press aide who tried to take a microphone from Acosta.

But Trump focused on how much he didn’t like Acosta’s work as a White House correspondent. “I really think that when you have guys like Acosta, I think they’re bad for the country,” he told the Caller. “He’s just an average guy who’s a grandstander who’s got the guts to stand up and shout.”

But Trump saved his most extraordinary comments for Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes—calling her a “disaster”—and his baseless suspicions of widespread voter fraud. “The Republicans don’t win and that’s because of potentially illegal votes,” the president said. “When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.” Trump claimed the only reason poor election practices or outright fraud didn’t cause him to lose in Florida in 2016 was because “[y]ou can only put in so many votes.”

He again called for strict voter ID laws, citing the absurd claim that “[i]f you buy a box of cereal—you have a voter ID. They try to shame everybody by calling them racist, or calling them something, anything they can think of, when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing.”