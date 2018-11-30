Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, cows are beef, even if they’ve reached internet fame.

In the interview, Steven Caple Jr. watched everything from Jean-Claude Van Damme movies to street-fight videos before directing Creed II, the latest film in the Rocky franchise. He joins The Gist to talk about how to shoot a fight scene, his favorite Rocky villains, and Michael B. Jordan’s rising star.

In the Spiel, Michael Cohen squeals, and we all learn once again that President Trump does not, sadly, tell it like it is.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.