Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith waits to take the stage during an election night event on Tuesday in Jackson. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Hospitality State?: Mississippi retained its deep-red status on Wednesday after Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated Mike Espy in a special Senate runoff election for the rest of former Sen. Thad Cochran’s term. As Jamelle Bouie writes, it was always a long shot for Espy, especially in such a polarized state where Hyde-Smith would be “the beneficiary of a deeply racialized white political culture that reads black political power as an existential threat.”

Big, bold, broken: Former Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams is taking on the state’s election system with a lawsuit. According to Richard L. Hasen, the claims use a smart and untried road with potential 2020 repercussions: “that the cumulative effect of Georgia’s system is to deny voters, especially voters of color, the opportunity to easily cast a ballot which will be fairly and accurately counted.”

A broken system: Aaron Brusso, a New York rabbi, recalls his personal brush with the country’s unjust, punitive immigration-enforcement system. The custodian of his synagogue was taken by ICE earlier this year, and Brusso and other members of the community fought hard to plead his case, only for their appeals to be blocked and ignored at every turn.

