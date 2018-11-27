Christine Blasey Ford before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC, on September 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford has remained largely silent after testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September about her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when she was a teenager. But last week, she released a statement on a crowdfunding page, thanking her supporters and expressing gratitude for “the opportunity to fulfill my civic duty.”

The GoFundMe campaign intended to cover the costs of security for Ford since she accused Kavanaugh was closed down on Nov. 21, having raised $648,000 in two months, far surpassing the goal of $150,000.

According to Ford’s statement on the site, the donations paid for a security service for Ford and her family, as well as other general security measures and housing during the time when she and her family were unable to stay in their home. Ford received death threats over her accusations, and another GoFundMe account that raised money for her security costs stopped accepting donations on Sept. 20 after raising nearly $210,000.

“Your tremendous outpouring of support and kind letters have made it possible for us to cope with the immeasurable stress, particularly the disruption to our safety and privacy,” she wrote. “Because of your support, I feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal.”

Conservative critics of Ford have attempted to cast doubt on Ford’s motivations by criticizing the wealthy professor for accepting donations, as Christina Cauterucci noted in Slate. But Ford said in last week’s statement that any funds not used to defray security costs would be donated to “organizations that support trauma survivors.”

“Although coming forward was terrifying, and caused disruption to our lives, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my civic duty,” she wrote. “Having done so, I am in awe of the many women and men who have written me to share similar life experiences, and now have bravely shared their experience with friends and family, many for the first time. I send you my heartfelt love and support.”