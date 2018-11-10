Cataclysmic Wildfires Burning Through California Leave Behind Staggering Scenes of Devastation

Abandoned vehicles sit on the side of a road, destroyed by flames, in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

California continues to battle three major fires at both ends of the state—north and south—that have burned through tens of thousands of acres, destroyed thousands of homes and structures, and killed 9 people so far, creating apocalyptic scenes on the outskirts of Los Angeles as the blazes continued to smolder into the weekend. The northern blaze, called Camp Fire, located north of Sacramento, is set to be the most destructive fire in the state’s modern history having destroyed 90,000 acres and 6,700 buildings so far. In Southern California, two significant fires are gripping the western flank of Los Angeles, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. In the Thousand Oaks community, which is in the midst of dealing with a mass shooting at a country music bar earlier this week, the fires added to the misery, prompting three-quarters of the city to evacuate.

Right on cue, President Trump ,Saturday morning from Paris tweeted out a callous, unnecessary, and unfounded rebuke of the state of California grappling with a crisis. “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump tweeted. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Authorities don’t yet know the cause of the fires. California’s governor-elect, Gavin Newsom, declared a state of emergency Friday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The northern California fire is only 5 percent controlled, according to authorities, while no part of the southern fires were under control, the Ventura County Fire Department said. Fire fighters and first responders are struggling to contain the fires and provide assistance to residents trapped by the flames.

The scenes of devastation are staggering:

A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hospital workers and first responders evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A California Highway Patrol vehicle mans a checkpoint along Highway 32 as the Camp Fire burns in the area on November 9, 2018 in Chico, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

TOPSHOT - Abandoned vehicles sit at a car lot in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

Firefighters battle flames at the Shadowbrook apartment complex in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Traffic backs up on highway 70 as people evacuate from the Camp Fire as it moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, California, U.S. November 9, 2018. The fire destroyed dozens of structures, forced thousands of evacuations and closed a major freeway. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A firefighter walks through an apartment complex as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, California, U.S. November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer