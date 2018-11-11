“Devil Winds” Fuel Deadly California Wildfires as Death Toll Reaches 25

A burned out car sits next gas pumps at a gas station that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 11, 2018 near Parkhill, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Both ends of California were engulfed by wildfires Sunday as “devil winds” fueled the fast-moving deadly flames that already killed 25 people. Officials warned the death toll would almost certainly rise. By far the deadliest is the so-called Camp Fire that has claimed the lives of at least 23 people and largely destroyed the small town of Paradise. The death toll has already turned the Camp Fire into the third-deadliest fire in the state’s history, surpassing last year’s Tubbs Fire that killed 22 people. The deadliest was the Griffith Park fire that killed 29 people in 1933. Even if it’s not the deadliest, the Camp Fire has already turned into the most destructive in the state’s history, doing away with 6,453 homes and 260 commercial buildings in less than 24 hours.

More than 100 people were reported missing in areas affected by the Camp Fire, but authorities are optimistic many of those people simply haven’t been able to connect with loved ones. An additional two people were killed in a wildfire in Southern California, where flames ripped through neighborhoods around Los Angeles. That fire, which is burning in and around Malibu, keeps growing, reaching some 130 square miles and was only 10 percent contained. Officials are worried that strong wind gusts over the next several days could lead the flames to spread quickly.

The Camp Fire grew slightly to 170 square miles but was 25 percent contained, although officials warned the winds made the situation fluid and could spark “explosive fire behavior,” as Cal Fire spokesman Bill Murphy warned. That led officials to plead with residents to take evacuation orders seriously.

The Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There are lots of reports of harrowing scenes, particularly in and around Paradise, a town of 27,000 where many tell incredible stories of outrunning the flames. “We not only lost our home,” resident Sue Brown told the Los Angeles Times. “We lost a whole community. It’s gone. Paradise is gone.”

It was once seen as a universal truth that those who were caught in a wildfire were stubborn people who refused to evacuate when ordered. That is hardly the case anymore. “California wildfires are increasingly wicked fast — with year-round fire season colliding with late-autumn near-hurricane strength winds — giving people little time to think straight, much less escape,” notes the Mercury News. Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said at a press conference that fires in California are growing much more quickly now than they did a decade ago: “We are entering a new normal. The rate of spread is exponentially more than it used to be.”