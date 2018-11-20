Camp Fire dispatch: April Glaser went into the Camp Fire evacuation zone in Northern California to speak with some survivors of the disaster, who are now bureaucratically trapped in their own homes, and also met others who are stuck outside the affected towns in tent cities. It’s a harrowing account of failures and triumphs as the fire continues to burn and may yet be followed by more trouble.

Of thee I sing: Weeks after Donald Trump declared himself a “nationalist” at a rally for Ted Cruz and defended the term, he heard a rebuke from French President Emmanuel Macron, claiming nationalism is toxic and that “patriotism” is the proper way to express loyalty to one’s own country. However, the line between nationalism and patriotism, especially when it comes to their potential excesses, is not as bold as Macron and others might think, Jared A. Goldstein writes.

Joyful widows: What made the acclaimed director of the Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave want to follow up his heady depiction of American slavery with a twisty heist film? Sam Adams chats with Steve McQueen about that, the joy of hearing an audience react to your movie, and more.

Cosmic consumerism: The Starbucks app is the top mobile-payment app in the U.S., and its legions of devout users are enamored with the offerings, from the rewards program to the “Star Dash” notifications. Heather Schwedel investigates the phenomenon.

For fun: Thanksgiving ideas from lifestyle bloggers.

May your gravy be smooth, and your foraged tablescapes fresh and festive,

Nitish