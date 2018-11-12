Fire lines: Over the weekend, Trump blamed California’s devastating wildfires on forest “mismanagement”—in other words, not enough logging. But according to environmental historian Stephen J. Pyne, that’s the wrong way to look at the problem. “We have to tweak our presence in ways that won’t worsen the firescape, that nudge both city and countryside toward greater resilience,” he writes. See also: a wildland firefighter’s perspective on the new abnormal.

“A toxic and volatile mix”: What’s happening in Florida right now, where three statewide races have triggered recounts as well as charges of fraud and incompetence, is just a possible preview of 2020, writes Richard L. Hasen. If President Trump were to lose in the state in two years, he might attempt to discredit an unfavorable outcome—and launch a full-blown constitutional crisis.

Maternal mental health: After three miscarriages, Laura Turner was excited to be pregnant— until a dayslong panic attack struck that left her wracked with terror and unable to sleep. She finally found relief thanks to the anti-anxiety medication Ativan, but that launched a whole new slew of judgment and shame. There’s so much concern about keeping the “purity” of the baby intact, but what about the mother?

No more “peace through strength”: Considering the United States’ withdrawal from the Iran deal, its stated intent to pull out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and the unsteady peace with North Korea, worries about nuclear war have loomed large this year. Joshua Keating interviews Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the Nobel Peace Prize–winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, about the importance of denuclearization and how her organization’s movement is similar to #MeToo.

For fun: “Dulce Et Decorum Est,” updated.

Sputtering, tweeting, frowning,

Abby