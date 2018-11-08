Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, was last night a wave or not?

If Rep. Jackie Speier still kept a gratitude journal (“I don’t have time to do it!”), it would include an entry about the Democratic Party reclaiming the House in Tuesday’s midterms. Instead she’s out with a new memoir—Undaunted: Surviving Jonestown, Summoning Courage, and Fighting Back—and brings details on how her party’s majority will put the squeeze on President Donald Trump.

In the Spiel, Donald Trump’s latest press conference.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.