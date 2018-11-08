The Gist

A Congresswoman Speaks

California Rep. Jackie Speier has war stories to tell—and another in the making: putting the squeeze on President Trump.

On The Gist, was last night a wave or not?

If Rep. Jackie Speier still kept a gratitude journal (“I don’t have time to do it!”), it would include an entry about the Democratic Party reclaiming the House in Tuesday’s midterms. Instead she’s out with a new memoir—Undaunted: Surviving Jonestown, Summoning Courage, and Fighting Back—and brings details on how her party’s majority will put the squeeze on President Donald Trump.

In the Spiel, Donald Trump’s latest press conference.

