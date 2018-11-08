Once Again, Some of the People at a Mass Shooting Had Almost Been Killed in an Earlier Mass Shooting

FBI agents at the site of Wednesday night’s shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. David McNew/Getty Images

Twelve people were killed by a gunman at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday night. (The gunman was reportedly found dead at the scene.) Before the attack, the bar was hosting a country music night targeted at local college students, and both the Los Angeles Times and New York Times report that some of the individuals present had also been at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas where 58 people were killed in October 2017.

From the L.A. Times’ description of the account given by a 23-year-old man who lives near the site of Wednesday’s attack:

He rushed to the bar and called a friend who works there, who was also at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas last year when a gunman opened fire, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds. His friend told him that some type of tear gas was thrown into the bar. She saw smoke and heard gunshots and ran out the back toward nearby apartments.

“A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here,” the same man said. The NYT reports similarly that “some of the same people who emerged from the bar, the Borderline Bar & Grill, described having survived the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.”

This is not the first time such a thing has happened. A woman from California who survived the Las Vegas attack had been driving to her job in San Bernardino, California, when the mass shooting at that city’s Inland Regional Center began in December 2015. One of the victims of the 2012 mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, had been at the site of a mass shooting in Toronto only a month before.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, Wednesday’s incident is the 307th in the United States this year in which at least four people have been shot.