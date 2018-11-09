Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, the Democrats’ big win.

Bradley Tusk has been in the background everywhere. His hand guided the rise of big political and tech brands, from advising Rod Blagojevich not to extort Rahm Emanuel to facilitating Uber’s explosive growth. He joins us to discuss his political savvy saving campaigns and startups and why he’s so passionate about voting with your smartphone. Tusk’s new book is The Fixer: My Adventures Saving Startups From Death by Politics.

In the Spiel, misunderstanding democracy and trying to correct someone else’s tweet.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.