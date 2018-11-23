Black Friday Shooting in Alabama Mall Leaves Gunman Dead and Two Wounded

Police tape is seen in Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Black Friday got off to a deadly start in Alabama this year after an argument between two young men led to at least one of them opening fire. A police officer then fired at the gunman while he was fleeing and killed the 21-year-old at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. It isn’t clear why the 18-year-old and the 21-year-old gunman began their physical altercation. Officers don’t believe the 18-year-old, who was shot twice in the torso, was armed. A 12-year-old was also hit by a bullet but it is unclear at what point.

Lexi Joiner said she was inside the mall when she heard 6 or 7 shots fired. Workers ordered them into supply closets for cover. “It was terrifying” pic.twitter.com/0pLwbKIWmw — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) November 23, 2018

The Riverchase Galleria is the largest mall in Alabama and a popular Black Friday shopping destination. There was already a heavy police presence at the mall which meant officers were able to get to the scene quickly. When the shooting began between J.C.Penney and Foot Action on the mall’s second floor, several shoppers drew their guns. “This was my first Black Friday,” an eyewitness told AL.com. “I knew it would be crazy, just not this crazy.”