Bill Nelson Concedes the Florida Senate Race to Rick Scott

Senator Bill Nelson campaigning for re-election. Nelson conceded the race Sunday. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

Florida Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat, conceded the election for his seat in the senate to Republican governor Rick Scott, the New York Times reports. The move came after the messy Florida recount process wound down, giving Scott a final margin of victory of 10,033 votes. That’s a change from the 12,562-vote margin Scott had on election night, but not enough to make a difference. The results mean Republicans will have either a 52 or 53 seat seat majority in the Senate, pending the runoff election between interim senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy in Mississippi, despite suffering a rout in the House of Representatives.

Nelson spoke to Scott on the phone on Sunday afternoon, and uploaded a video statement to YouTube thanking his supporters and encouraging Floridians to remain politically engaged:

Nelson’s concession is worth watching, because he identifies the existential stakes of the current political moment and runs through a laundry list of specific policies he thinks are worth fighting for, before pivoting to a call to unity:

And yes, I will continue to fight hard for what’s right, and I will also encourage others to seek common ground with their colleagues, colleagues on the other side of the aisle. Inevitably, at times that effort will fall short, but we have to try. We have to move beyond a politics that aims not just to defeat, but to destroy. Where truth is treated as disposable, where falsehoods abound, and the free press is assaulted as the enemy of the people. There’s been a gathering darkness in our politics in recent years. My hope today can be found in the words of John F. Kennedy, who said civility can guide us through that darkness to a safe and sane future.

Nelson seems to be referring to Kennedy’s inaugural address, where he said this about the nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union:

So let us begin anew—remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof. Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate. … And if a beachhead of cooperation may push back the jungle of suspicion, let both sides join in creating a new endeavor, not a new balance of power, but a new world of law, where the strong are just and the weak secure and the peace preserved.

The part about sincerity being subject to proof seems like an important qualification when considering collaborating with people like newly-elected Florida Senator Rick Scott, whose company stole so much money from the American people through Medicare fraud that it had to pay a $1.7 billion fine. Scott’s behavior during the recount, in which he threw around dangerous, evidence-free accusations of voter fraud when it looked like he might lose, also seems relevant here. After a certain point, assuming good faith is its own kind of lie.