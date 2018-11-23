Former National Enquirer Editor Writing Book About “Trump and His Women”

Barry Levine poses for a photo at the National Gallery of Art on October 5, 2011 in Washington, D.C. Kris Connor/Getty Images

A former top National Enquirer editor is writing a book about President Donald Trump’s love life. Barry Levine, who was executive editor of the tabloid until he left in 2016, is writing the book about “Trump and his women” for Hachette, reveals the New York Post’s Page Six. It remains an open question whether the book will also go into the relationship between Trump and David Pecker, the owner of American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer.

The relationship between Pecker and Trump has been part of the news recently due to the revelation that the Enquirer used its resources to buy stories from women who claimed they had affairs with Trump only to bury them later. Although Levine left the paper two years ago, his 17 years at the publication means he could very well have a lot of juicy material on Trump.

In a story earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that while there were lots of tips regarding Trump that “poured into the tabloid after his television show Celebrity Apprentice took off in 2002” the Enquirer “turned away stories that could paint him in a bad light.” The piece went on to note that Levine himself was the one who reminded employees that Pecker wouldn’t allow the stories to move forward.

Although the alliance between Pecker and Trump was once seen as rock solid many began questioning whether that was still the case after he was granted immunity as part of the investigation into hush payments that Trump and his lawyer made to women.